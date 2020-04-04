Delta, JetBlue offering free flights to medical professionals for coronavirus relief efforts | 31 March 2020 | Delta Air Lines and JetBlue have stepped up during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free flights for medical professionals to travel where they’re needed most amid the COVID-19 crisis. In recent days, both carriers have proposed the pitch to eligible medical professionals in the national fight against the viral disease. Delta is coordinating round-trip flights, free of charge, for qualified personnel to travel to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, while JetBlue is sending healthcare workers and desperately needed supplies to "places where they are needed most." According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the carrier is sending medical volunteers to the Empire State.