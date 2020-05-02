Literally, a deep-state coup: Democratic-aligned PAC advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal to pay influencers to counter Trump's narrative 01 May 2020 | A new Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan [which kept the CIA's poppy fields and opium routes safe], is planning to deploy technology originally developed to counter Islamic State propaganda in service of a domestic political goal - to combat online efforts that promote President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The group, Defeat Disinfo, will use artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president's claims on social media. It will seek to intervene by identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country - in some cases paying users with large followings to take sides against the president... The initiative is run by Curtis Hougland, who has received initial funding for the technology from DARPA, the Pentagon's research arm, as part of an effort to combat extremism overseas.