Democrats Vow Trump Probes to Go On After Impeachment Trial Ends | 01 Feb 2020 | President Donald Trump’s scrutiny by Congress won't end with his expected acquittal in the Senate. House Democrats have a list of inquiries they plan to pursue when the impeachment saga is over. "The investigations and oversight will continue," said Representative Carolyn Maloney of New York, head of the Oversight and Reform Committee, the lead investigative panel in the House. "We've got several cases." Democratic-led committees in the House will keep seeking a wide range of evidence and testimony as they look into Trump’s administration, his policies and his businesses and finances...