Hiding Biden until the cows come home: Democrats to adopt rules for limited or virtual convention - report | 11 May 2020 | The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is set to pass rules Tuesday allowing delegates to cast their vote for the party's nominee by mail, allowing for the possibility of a remote or limited in-person convention this summer. A DNC official confirmed to The Hill that the changes are set to be passed at a remote meeting of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws committee on Tuesday, the first sign that the DNC is moving towards alternate plans for this summer's convention. News of the rule changes was first reported in The Washington Post. Democratic officials previously announced in April that the DNC's nominating convention would be pushed to August 17, six weeks after its original planned date, due to the outbreak.