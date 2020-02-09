Democrats demand Twitter, Facebook take down edited video of Pelosi ripping up State of the Union speech posted by Trump | 08 Feb 2020 | Democrats are calling on Twitter and Facebook to take down an edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ripping up the State of the Union address -- claiming it's designed to "mislead" people. On Thursday, Trump posted the video, made by Turning Points USA, which shows the "powerful American stories" that Trump highlighted in his State of the Union address interspersed with the moment immediately afterward when Pelosi tore up the speech. The video appears to be a continuation of the point made by Republicans that Pelosi, in ripping up the speech, was also ripping up the stories of those Americans that Trump highlighted in the address -- including stories of a Tuskegee airman, Americans killed in combat and a military family being reunited. But Democrats objected to the video because it implies that Pelosi ripped up the papers after each story was told - which she did not.