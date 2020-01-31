Democrats make closing arguments to Iowa voters | 30 Jan 2020 | In person, two leading Democratic presidential candidates are increasingly drawing contrasts with their chief rivals as they make their final pitches to Iowa voters ahead of Monday's caucuses. But on the airwaves, it's all about President Trump. Former Vice President Joe Biden took aim on Thursday at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has led several recent polls, for Sanders's past votes against gun control measures like the Brady Bill, and over the fact that Sanders is not a member of the Democratic Party. Hours earlier, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg challenged Biden's claim that he is the most electable candidate in the field.