Democrats plan to censure lawmaker who credited Trump for COVID-19 recovery | 24 April 2020 | Detroit Democrats plan to vote to censure and bar any future endorsements of a Democratic lawmaker who credited President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19. State Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, broke protocol by meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an April 14 meeting of COVID-19 survivors, during which she credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life, a Democratic district leader said. "Thank you for everything that you have done," Whitsett told Trump at the meeting. "I did not know that saying thank you had a political line. ...I'm telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words." Trump appeared to offer his support for the state representative late Thursday, tweeting, "Disgraceful. (Whitsett) Should join the Republican Party!"