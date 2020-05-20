Democrats tell Supreme Court that impeachment inquiry of Trump is still underway | 19 May 2020 | House Democrats asked the Supreme Court to release the redacted grand jury testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller's completed Russia probe because their investigation into whether President Trump committed impeachable offenses is still underway. The House Judiciary Committee said the secret grand jury testimony "is central" to its continuing inquiry into whether Trump obstructed justice. "The Committee's investigation did not cease with the conclusion of the impeachment trial," the Democrats said in a court filing Monday. "If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the articles adopted by the House, the committee will proceed accordingly -- including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment."