Dems expected to announce at least 2 articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday | 09 Dec 1019 | House Democrats are preparing to announce at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday, Fox News has learned. The articles of impeachment will focus on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, but all details aren't settled yet, Fox News is told. A markup session by the Judiciary Committee to prepare the articles would come either Wednesday or Thursday. Notably absent from the planned charges was a "bribery" count.