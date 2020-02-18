Dershowitz: 'Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros' | 17 Feb 2020 | Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Sunday he has proof that former President Barack Obama "personally asked" the FBI to investigate someone "on behalf of George Soros," the liberal corporatist billionaire megadonor. Dershowitz's claim came soon after Attorney General Bill Barr openly asked President Trump to stop tweeting about ongoing Justice Department matters, saying it made it "impossible" to do his job. Barr, who also maintained that Trump never personally intervened in a criminal matter, was hit last week by a letter from former DOJ officials organized by a left-wing group demanding his resignation... "I have some information as well about the Obama administration -- which will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point, but I'm not prepared to disclose it now -- about how President Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate somebody on behalf of George Soros, who was a close ally of his," Dershowitz said in an interview with Breitbart News that aired Sunday on SiriusXM.