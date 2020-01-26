Des Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee | 25 Jan 2020 | The Des Moines Register editorial board endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for the Democratic primary nomination on Saturday evening, just shy of a week before the first-in-the-nation caucuses in Iowa on Feb. 3. The endorsement comes just a week after the New York Times also endorsed Warren, along with her fellow Democratic primary challenger, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.). "The Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times" the board wrote, before touting her views on the economy and free markets.