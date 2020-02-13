Deval Patrick drops out of Democratic presidential race | 12 Feb 2020 | About three months after jumping into the 2020 Democratic primary, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is calling it quits following his low finish in New Hampshire. Patrick, who made history becoming Massachusetts' first black governor, said Wednesday in an email to supporters that he had decided to suspend his campaign "effective immediately." Patrick, a Massachusetts Democrat and a close ally of former President Barack Obama, campaigned heavily in New Hampshire due to his state's proximity to the first-in-the-nation primary state.