Doctor at Bridgeport Hospital tests positive for coronavirus, the second case linked to Connecticut

Sun, 08/03/2020 - 6:39am — legitgov

Doctor at Bridgeport Hospital tests positive for coronavirus, the second case linked to Connecticut | 07 March 2020 | Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Saturday morning that a Bridgeport Hospital-affiliated doctor has coronavirus, the second time in two days that a New York state resident working at a Connecticut hospital has tested positive for the virus. "This most recent case of another New York resident who works in Connecticut testing positive for COVID-19 shows us what we already know -- coronavirus is here, and viruses don’t stop at state borders," Lamont said in a statement... The doctor showed no symptoms of the virus and didn't feel ill at the time, and therefore wasn't contagious, hospital President Anne Diamond said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

