Literally, *killing* people, because Trump recommended the drug: Doctors banned from prescribing potential COVID-19 drug, face $13,000 fine | 08 April 2020 | Doctors who prescribe an anti-malarial drug being trumpeted as a potential COVID-19 treatment face a $13,000 fine. New prescription rules, brought into effect in Queensland on Tuesday, mean clinicians are banned from prescribing the drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a COVID-19 treatment... The University of Queensland is on the verge of starting a large clinical trial, involving 60 hospitals across Australia, with hydroxychloroquine and another a HIV medication. Infectious diseases expert Professor David Paterson said the drugs proved highly effective when first used against the virus in test tubes. "Prior to the clinical trials going ahead, the medications were given to some of the first patients in Australia infected with COVID-19, and all have completely recovered without any trace of the virus left in their system," he said.