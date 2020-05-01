Donald Trump declares May 'Older Americans Month' to honor the elderly | 30 April 2020 | US President Donald Trump said he will be declaring May to be 'Older Americans Month' to honor the country's elderly citizens. Trump made the announcement on Thursday during a briefing where he discussed the safety of seniors amid the coronavirus crisis, which has been particularly deadly to the country’s older generations. 'This afternoon I will sign a proclamation declaring the month of May to be "Older Americans Month,"' Trump said, kicking of his press conference... 'As we honor the incredible contributions of our nation's seniors, we are here today to discuss the unprecedented steps we're taking to protect seniors from the virus.'