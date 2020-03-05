Donald Trump donates his fourth quarter salary of $100,000 to Health and Human Services to help coronavirus efforts --President Trump donated his 2019 fourth quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human --Trump has donated every one of his presidential salary checks since entering office to government agencies or efforts, like fighting the opioid crisis | 04 March 2020 | Donald Trump donated his 2019 fourth quarter salary to the the Department of Health and Human Services as the U.S. faces the escalating coronavirus outbreak. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham posted an image of the $100,000 check from Trump to HHS Secretary Alex Azar - who then brandished it at a briefing on the crisis. 'I'm also very pleased to announce that the president of the United States has donated his quarterly check to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health at HHS to fund the coronavirus preparedness and response activity. So it's very nice to see that check,' Azar told a briefing at the White House from which TV cameras and audio broadcasts had been banned. The quarterly salary donation has been a feature of Trump's presidency, often accompanied by [accurate] claims that the media ignore it.