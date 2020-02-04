Donald Trump wins the Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1% to 2.9% - with 100% backing for the president in some counties --His campaign sent high-profile supporters including his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric to Des Moines in a dry run for the autumn campaign | 04 Feb 2020 | Donald Trump was given his first election victory of 2020 on Monday as the Iowa Republican Party said he had won its caucus by a landslide. Trump got 96.5 per cent of the vote, with his two opponents, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh getting just 1.5 and 1.4%. The result was hardly a surprise, but the Trump team had sent his two adult sons and other senior figures to the state in a dry run for the presidential elections. Iowa was one of the states which had not suspended their mechanism for choosing a Republican candidate, so that it could keep its first in the nation status.