You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Donald Trump wins the Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1% to 2.9% - with 100% backing for the president in some counties

Tue, 04/02/2020 - 7:21am — legitgov

Donald Trump wins the Republican Iowa caucus by 97.1% to 2.9% - with 100% backing for the president in some counties --His campaign sent high-profile supporters including his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric to Des Moines in a dry run for the autumn campaign | 04 Feb 2020 | Donald Trump was given his first election victory of 2020 on Monday as the Iowa Republican Party said he had won its caucus by a landslide. Trump got 96.5 per cent of the vote, with his two opponents, Bill Weld and Joe Walsh getting just 1.5 and 1.4%. The result was hardly a surprise, but the Trump team had sent his two adult sons and other senior figures to the state in a dry run for the presidential elections. Iowa was one of the states which had not suspended their mechanism for choosing a Republican candidate, so that it could keep its first in the nation status.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments