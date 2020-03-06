Don't Depend on FEMA to Save Us From Global-Warming's Armageddon By Barbara G. Ellis, Ph.D. | 28 Feb 2020 | ...[A]s is usual in decades of major natural disasters in the U.S., the Armed Services' tradition has been to be the first responder: Instant action first and fill out bureaucratic paperwork later. That changed in 1988 with two klinkers in the revised Disaster Relief Act of 1988. One required a "FEMA mission assignment letter" prior to the responding to a disaster. It was as if a fire department had to fill out paperwork before racing into a burning building. Without a letter, FEMA wouldn't have to reimburse DOD for its services. The second klinker was the DOD 10-day duration rule, an extension requiring a "request for...resources" from a governor. In other words, if the Services rushed to Puerto Rico after the first tremor without that FEMA letter, the American taxpayer would pay twice for the same disaster. But by waiting for a letter, the dead, injured, property and utility destruction probably would have been more than twice its current estimates.