'Don't touch kids, you pervert:' Joe Biden heckled during New Hampshire campaign event | 30 Dec 2019 | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was met at a campaign stop in New Hampshire by several hecklers who shouted "quid pro quo" and called the former vice president a "pervert." Biden was speaking at a rally in Milford on Sunday evening when a man entered the hall and began shouting at him. "You touch kids on video, and women..." the man yelled to Biden. "Don't touch kids ever again. Don't touch kids, you pervert," the man continued before walking out.