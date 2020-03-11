You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Dow Closes in Bear Market Territory

Wed, 11/03/2020 - 8:05pm — legitgov

Breakng: Dow Closes in Bear Market Territory --A bear market is a 20 percent drop from the most recent high | 11 March 2020 | All three of the major averages tumbled into a bear market Wednesday, down 20 percent from their February peaks, after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and Congress wrangled over an economic stimulus plan. Stocks bounced off the lows after the Dow fell more than 1,600 points, or 6.4 percent, while the S&P 500 shed and Nasdaq Composite were down over 5.5 percent. An official bear market would begin if the Dow finished below 23,641.14 the S&P 500 ended below 2,708.92 or Nasdaq Composite closed below 7,853.74.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments