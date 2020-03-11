Breakng: Dow Closes in Bear Market Territory --A bear market is a 20 percent drop from the most recent high | 11 March 2020 | All three of the major averages tumbled into a bear market Wednesday, down 20 percent from their February peaks, after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and Congress wrangled over an economic stimulus plan. Stocks bounced off the lows after the Dow fell more than 1,600 points, or 6.4 percent, while the S&P 500 shed and Nasdaq Composite were down over 5.5 percent. An official bear market would begin if the Dow finished below 23,641.14 the S&P 500 ended below 2,708.92 or Nasdaq Composite closed below 7,853.74.