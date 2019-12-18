Dow, S&P, Nasdaq hit fresh records --Trade deal progress and economic data lift stocks | 17 Dec 2019 | Major U.S. stock indexes notched small gains but enough to secure another round of fresh records on Tuesday as optimism about major U.S. trade deals and an uptick in manufacturing and housing overpowered concerns about Boeing's decision to halt production of a top-selling plane and Britain's breakup with the European Union. Markets got a big boost in confidence after the U.S. and China announced a long-awaited “Phase 1" trade deal...Wall Street also benefited from House Democrats' plans to move forward with the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, the Trump administration's overhaul of the Clinton-era NAFTA.