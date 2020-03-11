Dow adds 1,167 points as Trump talks economic initiatives --Equity markets are bouncing back after their biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis | 10 March 2020 | U.S. equity markets ebbed and flowed on Tuesday before breaking away with the Dow Jones Industrial Average adding over 1,167 points clawing back from a deficit. The Dow's point gain was the third-best on record. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rallied tacking on nearly 5 percent. Investors were encouraged after President Trump backed "very substantial relief" for the areas of the economy hardest hit by the new coronavirus outbreak.