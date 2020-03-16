Breaking: Dow drops 2,999 points, in worst point-drop on record --The Federal Reserve cut rates to near zero and launched a $700B asset-purchase program | 16 March 20 | U.S. equity markets tumbled Monday with selling accelerating during the final hours of trading as the coronavirus task force updated the nation on the crisis. In response to a question, President Trump said the crisis could extend until August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 3,000 points or nearly 13 percent. The worst point drop on record. This is the Dow's third onsecutive move in either direction of 9 percent or more, the longest streak since October 1929, as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.