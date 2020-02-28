Dow falls 350 points Friday to cap the worst week for Wall Street since the financial crisis | 28 Feb 2020 | Stocks tumbled once again on Friday, capping off their worst week since the financial crisis, as worries over the coronavirus and its impact on the economy continue to rattle investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 357.28 points, or more than 1%, to 25,409.36. The S&P 500 slid 0.8% to 2,954.22. The Nasdaq Composite closed flat at 8,567.37 but fell as much as 3.5% on the day. For the week, the Dow fell more than 12% -- its biggest weekly percentage loss since 2008. On a points basis, the Dow fell more than 3,500 points, far and away its largest weekly point loss ever. It also ended the week in correction territory, down 14.1% from an intraday record high set Feb. 12.