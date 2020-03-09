Dow futures drop over 1,000 points as oil plunges 30% --At one point, the stock fall triggered a halt in trading after a 5 percent drop. | 08 March 2020 | Dow futures fell 1,200 points to start the week, oil plunged 30 percent as the coronavirus spreads and quarantine measures are taken. The major futures indexes are indicating a drop of almost 5 percent when trading begins on Wall Street. At one point, the stock fall triggered a halt in trading after a 5 percent drop. Asian stock markets plunged Monday after global oil prices nosedived on worries a global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.