Dow futures jump beyond 700 points after Wall Street suffers worst day since 1987 market crash | 17 March 2020 | Stock futures traded higher on early Tuesday morning after Wall Street suffered massive losses on Monday amid concerns over the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak. As of 2:23 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 765 points higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also higher. Those moves came after President Donald Trump tweeted: "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!"

