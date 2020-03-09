You are here

Dow futures point to opening drop of 1,300 points, Treasury yields plunge amid oil price war

Mon, 09/03/2020 - 9:12am — legitgov

Dow futures point to opening drop of 1,300 points, Treasury yields plunge amid oil price war --Stock futures cratered Monday as investors braced for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety. --As 4:45 a.m. ET Monday, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average implied an opening drop of more than 1,300 points. | 09 March 2020 | Stock futures tumbled early Monday morning as investors braced for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety. As of 4:45 a.m. ET Monday, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated an opening drop of more than 1,300 points. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also indicated significant losses at Monday's open... The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped below 0.5%, last trading at 0.479%.

