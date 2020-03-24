Dow futures rise more than 400 points as Senate haggles over virus bill | 23 March 2020 | Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes posted a modest rise in overnight trade on Monday evening. As of 9:20 p.m., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 484 points, implying an opening gain of around 519 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to opening gains. The overnight moves followed yet another stormy day on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors swung back to pessimism and pushed the major indexes to new multiyear lows. The Dow dropped 582.05 points, or 3%, on Monday and remained on pace to clinch its worst calendar month since 1931.