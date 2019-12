Dow gains 10,000th point since Trump's election | 16 Dec 2019 | The stock market has been unstoppable under the influence of President Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,332.74 on Monday, meaning it has rallied 10,000 points, or more than 54 percent, since Trump's election victory on November 8, 2016. The benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 46 percent.