Dow hits record, joining S&P 500, Nasdaq --Trump took a victory lap after impeachment acquittal | 06 Feb 2020 | Stocks climbed to record highs Thursday following the Senate's acquittal of President Trump as well as China announcing plans to lower tariffs on U.S.-made goods and a strong read on U.S. productivity. All three of the major averages clocked gains as investors digested a slew of positive earnings results and strong productivity data and as Trump took a victory lap in the East Room of the White House after his impeachment acquittal by the Senate. "If we didn't win, the stock market would've crashed," he said. "The market was going up a lot before the election...and then it went up tremendously from the time we won to the time we took office."