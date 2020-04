Dow jumps 558+ points, Nasdaq exits bear market as coronavirus concerns ease | 14 April 2020 | U.S. equity markets rallied Tuesday as concerns over the coronavirus ease and early-stage plans of re-opening some pockets of the economy take shape. The Nasdaq, which exited a bear market, surged nearly 4 percent stretching its winning streak to four days, the longest since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 558 points, or 2.4 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 3.05 percent.