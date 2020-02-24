You are here

Dow plunges 1,000 points, gives up gain for the year

Mon, 24/02/2020 - 7:14pm — legitgov

Dow plunges 1,000 points, gives up gain for the year | 24 Feb 2020 | Stocks fell sharply on Monday, with Dow Jones Industrial Average losses reaching 1,000 points. The number of coronavirus cases outside China surged, stoking fears of a prolonged global economic slowdown from the virus spreading. The Dow traded 1,025 points lower, or 3.5%. The S&P 500 slid 3.5% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 3.9% lower. The 30-stock Dow is also negative for 2020... The Dow and S&P 500 also gave up their gains for 2020.

