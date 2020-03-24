Dow posts 2,112 point gain biggest ever --Trump supports reopening businesses sooner rather than later | 24 March 2020 | U.S. equity markets registered the strongest one-day rebound in history on Tuesday amid investor optimism that members of Congress will overcome their differences to reach a deal on a nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. In the final hour of trading, gains picked up steam giving the Dow Jones Industrial Average a 2,112 point gain, the biggest ever, or 11 percent, while the S&P 500 gained over 9.3 percent and the Nasdaq over 8.1 percent. The upbeat sentiments were boosted by comments from President Trump, who said he supports reopening businesses sooner rather than later.