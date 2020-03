Dow rallies 1,294 points, most in its history | 02 March 2020 | US stocks rebounded sharply on Monday, with the Dow logging its biggest point gain in history... The Dow finished up 1,294 points, or 5.1%, making it its best one-day point gain on record. On a percentage basis, Monday was its best day since March 2009. The S&P climbed 4.6%, its best performance since December 2018. The rise in both indexes snapped a seven-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) closed up 4.5%.