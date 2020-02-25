Dow sinks nearly 900 points following CDC coronavirus warning [Done purposefully, to destroy the economy] | 25 Feb 2020 | U.S. equities tumbled for a second session amid heavy volatility that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly below the 27,000 level. All three of the major averages opened with modest gains but quickly rolled over into negative territory extending the previous day's losses that were brought on by the spreading of the coronavirus outside of China. The CDC advised Americans that the disease could spread in the United States prompting a new wave of fears.