Dow soars 1,600 points as growth rate of new coronavirus cases appears to slow | 06 April 2020 | Stocks jumped on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous week, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. appeared to slow down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,627.46 points higher, or more than 7%, at 22,679.99. The S&P 500 gained 7% to close at 2,663.68 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 7.3% to 7,913.24. The major averages rallied to their session highs in the final minutes of the session, with the Dow briefly trading more than 1,700 points higher.