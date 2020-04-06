You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Dow soars 1,600 points as growth rate of new coronavirus cases appears to slow

Mon, 06/04/2020 - 9:27pm — legitgov

Dow soars 1,600 points as growth rate of new coronavirus cases appears to slow | 06 April 2020 | Stocks jumped on Monday, rebounding from sharp losses in the previous week, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. appeared to slow down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1,627.46 points higher, or more than 7%, at 22,679.99. The S&P 500 gained 7% to close at 2,663.68 while the Nasdaq Composite surged 7.3% to 7,913.24. The major averages rallied to their session highs in the final minutes of the session, with the Dow briefly trading more than 1,700 points higher. 

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments