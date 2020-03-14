You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Dow surges nearly 2,000 points after Trump declares coronavirus national emergency

Sat, 14/03/2020 - 6:10am — legitgov

Dow surges nearly 2,000 points after Trump declares coronavirus national emergency | 13 March 2020 | The Dow surged 1,985 points on Friday -- its biggest single-day gain ever -- as President Trump declared a national emergency to fight the coronavirus. The record rally -- which came a day after the blue-chip index suffered its worst drop in more than three decades -- came late in the afternoon after Trump unveiled a $50 billion war chest to fight the deadly bug. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent, to close at 23,185.62 -- almost enough to erase Thursday's heart-stopping drop of 10 percent, or 2,352.6 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which likewise have been battered into bear territory this week as fears about the epidemic’s spread continued to escalate, both jumped 9.3 percent.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments