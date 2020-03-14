Dow surges nearly 2,000 points after Trump declares coronavirus national emergency | 13 March 2020 | The Dow surged 1,985 points on Friday -- its biggest single-day gain ever -- as President Trump declared a national emergency to fight the coronavirus. The record rally -- which came a day after the blue-chip index suffered its worst drop in more than three decades -- came late in the afternoon after Trump unveiled a $50 billion war chest to fight the deadly bug. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent, to close at 23,185.62 -- almost enough to erase Thursday's heart-stopping drop of 10 percent, or 2,352.6 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which likewise have been battered into bear territory this week as fears about the epidemic’s spread continued to escalate, both jumped 9.3 percent.