Dow's point drop worst on record as stocks fall into correction --Dow posts worst point drop ever | 27 Feb 2020 | U.S. equity markets plunged into correction territory Thursday in what was another volatile session which followed President Trump's announcement on Wednesday of a coronavirus task force. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,193 points, its worst single point drop ever, as selling accelerated into the close of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost well over 4 percent apiece.