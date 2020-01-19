Dozens Killed in Houthi Attack on Yemeni Army Barracks - Reports | 18 Jan 2020 | Yemen has been locked for years in an armed conflict between government forces led by President-in-exile Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the armed Houthi opposition faction. Despite a peace accord signed in Stockholm in 2018, tensions have reportedly been escalating in recent months. The Yemeni Houthis pounded a military training base in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday with missiles, killing at least 30 servicemen, according to Saudi media. According to a local military source, the attack killed 24 soldiers and injured 20 others.