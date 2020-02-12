You are here

Driver in Florida plows van into GOP voter registration tent, nearly hitting 6 volunteers - reports

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 8:24am — legitgov

Driver in Florida plows van into GOP voter registration tent, nearly hitting 6 volunteers - reports | 09 Feb 2020 | Authorities in Florida were searching Saturday night for a driver who they claim drove his van into a Republican Party voter registration tent in a shopping center parking lot, just missing six volunteers working there. The suspect, described as a white man in his 20s, then got out of his vehicle and recorded video of the smashed tent, and flashed a middle finger to the startled voter-registration volunteers before driving off, FOX 30 of Jacksonville reported. Photos posted by the Republican Party of Duval County showed Trump-Pence placards and bumper stickers strewn around the parking lot, along with the toppled tent.

