Durham Sets Sights on John Brennan in Criminal Investigation | 14 Feb 2020 | John Durham, the U.S. attorney selected by Attorney General Barr to look into the origins of the FBI's counterintelligence investigation against President Trump, has reportedly begun scrutinizing John Brennan's handling of a secret source close to the Kremlin. Durham was selected in 2019 to examine early actions by intelligence officials, and he is now looking into whether or not agencies were kept in the dark to create a negative preconceived notion about Trump and Russia regarding election interference in 2016... The top Connecticut prosecutor's team reviewed emails from the CIA, FBI, and National Security Agency analysts who came together to assess Russia's interference, the new report revealed, and Durham's investigators pressed for answers about why some agencies at least temporarily denied other agencies access to secretive intelligence about the Kremlin's active-measures campaign.