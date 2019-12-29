Durham investigation puts CIA Director Gina Haspel on notice | 27 Dec 2019 | CIA Director [Grade 'A' sociopath] Gina Haspel is the latest Intelligence official to reportedly be dragged into John Durham's investigation of the Russia probe. On Friday, Politico reported Haspel may have information on former CIA Director John Brennan, who served under the Obama administration. That information could help Durham learn whether the CIA used unauthorized surveillance on 2016 Trump campaign officials. Haspel has a controversial history of protecting the agency from political scrutiny and has rarely made public statements about ongoing intelligence matters.