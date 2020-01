Earthquake strikes Iran near nuclear plant | 07 Jan 2020 | The region near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday. The 4.9 magnitude temblor struck about 6 miles southeast of Borazjan and 40 miles from the site tied to Iran's controversial nuclear program. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake began about six miles below the surface, which suggests a natural event unconnected to a tumultuous day in Iran.