Eleven Secret Service agents test positive for COVID-19 - report | 08 May 2020 | Newly unveiled documents suggest nearly a dozen U.S. Secret Service members have tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo News reports. According to documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that were obtained by Yahoo News, there were 11 active cases at the agency as of Thursday. On top of those currently infected, another 23 Secret Service members have reportedly recovered from coronavirus. Another 60 employees are allegedly self-quarantining. It's not clear if any have recently been working at the White House or have had any contact with President Trump or Vice President Pence.