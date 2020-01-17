Eleven US Troops Were Injured in Jan. 8 Iran Missile Strike | 16 Jan 2020 | Nearly one dozen American troops were wounded in Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on Iraq's al-Asad air base. This week, they were medically evacuated to U.S. military hospitals in Kuwait and Landstuhl, Germany, to be treated for traumatic brain injury and to undergo further evaluation, several U.S. defense and military officials have confirmed to Defense One. Senior military and Trump administration officials had said on Jan. 8 that 11 Iranian missiles had caused "no casualties, no friendly casualties, whether they are U.S., coalition, contractor, et cetera."