Elizabeth, N.J., uses drones to enforce social distancing | 08 April 2020 | Police in Elizabeth, New Jersey, are using drones to play recorded messages that tell residents to practice social distancing and stay indoors, the Elizabeth Police Department announced on its Facebook page Tuesday. The tactic, which mirrors a practice first seen in China and subsequently implemented using loudspeakers in Spain and France earlier this year, is intended to remind residents to obey a social distancing order put in place March 21 by Gov. Phil Murphy. Elizabeth police have been using drones since 2018, according to the Facebook post, but five new vehicles loaned to the department by the Chinese drone manufacturer DJI have been equipped with "voice capabilities."