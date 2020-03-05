Elizabeth Warren drops out of 2020 presidential race | 05 March 2020 | Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her "plan for everything" and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday. The exit came days after the onetime front-runner couldn't win a single Super Tuesday state, not even her own... Despite Warren's disappointing finish, she offers the potential of a coveted endorsement to Sanders and Biden, who are effectively the last candidates in the Democratic contest.