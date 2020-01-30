Elizabeth Warren proposes criminal penalties for spreading 'voting disinformation' online | 29 Jan 2020 |Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday released a plan to fight disinformation and to hold tech companies accountable for their actions in light of the 2016 election to ensure a Deep-State dirt-bag wins, overriding the will of the people. "Disinformation and online foreign interference erode our democracy, and Donald Trump has invited both," Warren said in a Tweet Wednesday. "Anyone who seeks to challenge and defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election must be fully prepared to take this on - and I've got a plan to do it." Warren proposed to combat disinformation by holding big tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google responsible for spreading misinformation designed to suppress [anti-Deep State] voters from turning out.