Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate against Trump if asked | 16 April 2020 | Sen. Elizabeth Warren said without hesitation Wednesday that she would be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate if the presumptive Democratic nominee asked her. The senator from Massachusetts, one of Biden's chief rivals for the nomination before dropping out of the race after the Super Tuesday primary contests, told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that she has had conversations with Biden about the future of the country for many years. Warren, who did not officially endorse Biden until Wednesday, said she was willing "to help in any way I can" with Biden's campaign.