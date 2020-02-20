Elizabeth Warren shellacked Michael Bloomberg in blistering Democratic debate | 20 Feb 2020 | Sen. Elizabeth Warren desperately needed a major win to breathe new life into her flagging presidential campaign -- and scored it Wednesday night by delivering blow after blow against Michael Bloomberg, Post debate expert Karen Hinton said. While Warren wasn't the only candidate hitting Bloomberg during the feisty forum, she was the most effective thanks to her extensive knowledge of his history as a media mogul and New York City mayor... The tough performance lends new credibility to her campaign, which has struggled to regain its footing after disappointing results in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.